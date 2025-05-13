The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 168 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,307,000 after buying an additional 644,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 518,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,011,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,392,000.

NYSE:PAR opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.93 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

