The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 35,507 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 over the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

BWIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

