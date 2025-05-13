The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after buying an additional 348,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after buying an additional 313,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

