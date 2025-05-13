The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

