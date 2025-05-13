The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,080 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of NMI worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $13,136,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,809 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. NMI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,360 shares of company stock worth $4,042,654. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

