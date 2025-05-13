The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,264 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of BankUnited worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKU

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.