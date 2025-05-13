The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,287 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avista by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avista by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.