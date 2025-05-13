The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,328 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. TowneBank’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

