The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,328 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TowneBank Price Performance
Shares of TOWN opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.