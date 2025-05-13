The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 134,630 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,443 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 134,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

