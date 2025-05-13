The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,177,000 after acquiring an additional 164,649 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,383,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $335.05 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $291.90 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.93 and a 200-day moving average of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

