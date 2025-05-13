The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,480 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,631,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after buying an additional 410,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.