The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,606 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Ziff Davis worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth about $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163,708 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 12.3%

ZD stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ziff Davis

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.