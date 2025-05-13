The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 273 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

