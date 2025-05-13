The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 294 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

