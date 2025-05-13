The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,039 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Constellium worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 153,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 298,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

