The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 306 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:AMR opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $334.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.