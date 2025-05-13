The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 370 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNS

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.