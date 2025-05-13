The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,825 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.