The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 465 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,731.06. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,570. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

