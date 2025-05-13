The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 526 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Vericel worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 511.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 826.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

