The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 535 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of California Water Service Group worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.5%

CWT opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.