The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 571 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

