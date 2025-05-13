The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 623 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:BOH opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

View Our Latest Report on BOH

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.