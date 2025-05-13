The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 723 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.30%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

