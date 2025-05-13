The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,308,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 790,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 188,421 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 393,854 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

