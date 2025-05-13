The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alarm.com by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 219,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

