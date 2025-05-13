The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Bancorp worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bancorp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $65.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TBBK

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.