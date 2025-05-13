The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

