Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $344.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.93.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

