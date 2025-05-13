TSE:MFC Q4 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$44.22 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.87 and a twelve month high of C$46.42. The firm has a market cap of C$77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.20.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$167,882.21. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total value of C$144,572.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,683 shares of company stock worth $816,102. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.