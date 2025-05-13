TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,642 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

