UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

