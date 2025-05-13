UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.9%

UNF opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.87. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

