VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

