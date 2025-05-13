VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 464,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 230,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.0339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.