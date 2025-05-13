Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.10.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

