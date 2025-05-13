Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,645 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTO. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -370.73%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.