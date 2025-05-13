Voya Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 23,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 404,505 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $7,268,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.