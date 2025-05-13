Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 1.3%

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

