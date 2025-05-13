Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price objective on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $543.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

