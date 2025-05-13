Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDT by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IDT by 240.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IDT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of IDT opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.69. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

