Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,330. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,766.40. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,111 shares of company stock worth $1,493,145 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

