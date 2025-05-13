Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,328,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after buying an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,718,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,887,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $121.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

