Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHH. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,287,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE HHH opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

