Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OLO by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,895,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 1,100,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,032,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 622,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 6,935.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 556,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 548,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 471,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

