Voya Investment Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FIGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Stock Down 6.2%
NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.87 million, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on FIGS
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.