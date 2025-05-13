Voya Investment Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FIGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.87 million, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

