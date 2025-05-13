Voya Investment Management LLC Has $244,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,886,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

