Voya Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $662.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $342,215.50. The trade was a 169.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

