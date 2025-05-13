Voya Investment Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

