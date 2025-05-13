Voya Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Price Performance

DJCO stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.10. The company has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.81. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $359.34 and a 52-week high of $602.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

